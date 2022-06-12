Dr Koranteng awarded for commitment to corruption fight

Share this with more people!

Dr Roger Oppong Koranteng, the Commonwealth Secretariat’s Head of Public Sector Governance, has received the Anti-Corruption Excellence Award for his commitment to the fight against corruption across the Commonwealth.

It was also to appreciate him for establishing a vibrant and important network of integrity commissions and anti-corruption bodies in the Caribbean in 2015 during the Commonwealth Regional Conference for heads of those bodies.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tema on Friday quoted Dr. Koranteng as saying: “It is such a great honour to receive this recognition acknowledging the work I have done not only in the Commonwealth Caribbean but the whole of the Commonwealth region”.

He dedicated the award to participants of the conference and said: “We are all in this fight against corruption together, so, I want to say thank you all, and most importantly to the Secretary-General for the guidance and support, and for the steadfast commitment to combatting corruption across the Commonwealth”.

He commended the people and Government of St Kitts and Nevis for their warm hospitality and excellent arrangements for the conference in the Caribbean.

He urged the Integrity Commission and Anti-Corruption Body in the Commonwealth Caribbean to take advantage of best practices and knowledge shared by international organisations and practitioners to design and implement innovative anti-corruption projects and programmes.

Dr Koranteng has, over years, established and strengthened governance and anti-corruption institutions around the world.

Since joining the Commonwealth he had delivered papers at many executive seminars and capacity development programmes in governance, management, and anti-corruption around the world – Africa, Caribbean, Asia, and Pacific.

In 2011, he established a vibrant Association of Anti-Corruption Institutions in Commonwealth Africa to promote inter-agency collaboration and learning through experiences sharing and best practices in the fight against corruption to promote good governance and development.

He established the Commonwealth Africa Anti-Corruption Training Centre in Botswana in 2013 as a partnership between the Commonwealth Secretariat and the Government of Botswana, to build and strengthen anti-corruption agencies’ capacities.

Source: GNA