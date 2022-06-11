Home / General News / Fisheries Ministry to establish surveillance centre to enforce fisheries regulations

Fisheries Ministry to establish surveillance centre to enforce fisheries regulations

17 mins ago

The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development will soon establish a Monitoring Control Surveillance Centre (MCS) at Kpando Torkor to enforce compliance with fisheries regulations.

Mrs Mavis Hawa Koomson, the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, said, the Fisheries Scientific Survey Division was also leading activities for inland fisheries data collection for policy decisions.

Mrs Koomson said on Thursday on the floor of Parliament in a response to a question by Dr Kwabena Donkor, Member of Parliament for Pru East on the policy initiatives put in place to develop and modernise fishing practices on the Volta Lake.

“Mr Speaker, the Ministry through the Fisheries Commission is currently undertaking a Canoe Frame Survey to register operational canoes and issue Canoe Identification Cards.

“The Co-Management Policy for the fisheries sector will also be implemented across inland fishing communities around the Volta Lake as part of measures to enhance fisheries management among resources users,” he said.

Source: GNA

