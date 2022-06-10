One robbery suspect dead, four in police custody

The Police through an intelligence-led operation foiled a robbery operation at Fenaso Ketewa near Obuasi on June 2, 2022, leading to the death of one suspect and the arrest of four others.

In a news brief by the Police, the robbers, armed with pump-action guns attempted to rob some miners of their gold ore.

It said the suspects, Porideme Moses, Boadi, Agya Owusu and Osofo, who attacked the mining site made away with fifty litres of diesel after a failed attempt to steal the gold.

The brief said the suspects were arrested at their hideout where the shooting took place.

It said one of the suspects by name Mallam, who opened fire on the Police team sustained gunshot wounds and died upon arrival at a hospital.

The brief said the Police retrieved some items, including a locally manufactured pistol, a pump-action gun, nine (9) BB live cartridges, eight AAA live cartridges and the 50 litres of fuel.

It said all the suspects were in Police custody and would be arraigned to face justice.

Source: GNA