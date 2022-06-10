Finance Minister to brief Parliament on COVID-19 expenditure

Share this with more people!

Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance is expected to brief Parliament on Thursday, June 16, on the expenditure incurred by the Government since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country in 2020.

This was disclosed by Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Deputy Majority Leader of Parliament, when he presented the Business Statement of the House for the fourth week of the Second Meeting of the Second Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana for the ending Friday, 17th June.

Mr Afenyo-Markin said in all, six ministers were expected to be in the House to respond to 51 questions during the week – seven urgent questions and 44 oral questions.

He said the leadership of Parliament was consulting with the Minister of National Security to brief the House at a close sitting on matters pertaining to the security of the State, particularly having regard to the recent spate of incipient terrorist attacks within the West African subregion.

He noted that the exact day of the briefing would be communicated to Members of the House during the course of the ensuing week.

The Deputy Majority Leader said Members of the House might be aware that the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources on Wednesday, June 08, made a statement on the floor of the House on the 2022 Edition of the Green Ghana Day, which was scheduled to take place on Friday, 10th June, as part of Government’s effort towards aggressive afforestation and reafforestation programme, to restore the nation’s lost forest cover, and contribute to global climate action.

“In this regard, Honourable Members are being encouraged to fully participate in this important national tree planting exercise on Friday, June 10, 2022 by leading their constituents to make this initiative of Government a success.”

Mr Andrew Amoako Asiamah, the Second Deputy Speaker, presiding as Speaker, announced that the House would not be sitting on Friday, June 10, this was to enable Members participate in the Green Ghana Day, by leading tree planting exercises in their various constituencies.

The House has since been adjourned to Tuesday, June 14.

Source: GNA