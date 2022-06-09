UHAS’ School of Public Health to be named after Prof Binka

Share this with more people!

The Governing Council and Management of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) is expected to name the School of Public Health, Hohoe Campus in the Volta Region, after Professor Fred Newton Binka.

The School will be known as the “Professor Fred Newton Binka School of Public Health.”

A report from the Public Affairs Directorate of UHAS and sighted by the Ghana News Agency, said: “Professor Binka, who was the Foundation Vice Chancellor of the University and Chief Executive Officer, executed his mandate during the most difficult phase of the University.”

Prof Binka, an epidemiologist, worked closely with the Governing Council to implement the development of the incubation facilities at Trafalgar, Hohoe and the Main Campus at Sokode.

Under his tenure, five Schools; Allied Health Sciences, Basic and Biomedical Sciences, Nursing and Midwifery, Medicine and Public Health were established.

He has spent time nurturing the establishment of graduate programmes at the School since his retirement.

The School of Public Health is located on the Hohoe Campus, using as incubating facilities from the former Onchocerciasis Chemotherapy Research Centre, Hohoe Municipal Hospital.

It is designed to provide innovation and vision to education and training to produce learners who are ‘health systems’ ready, service and research-oriented and dedicated to attaining universal health coverage for Ghanaians.

The School currently operates under four departments; Department of Epidemiology & Biostatistics, Department of Family and Community Health, Department of Health Policy, Planning and Management and Department of Population and Behavioural Sciences.

Source: GNA