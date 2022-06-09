Ashanti Regional Coordinator of GSFP fails to return missing, unreported Ford Ranger

Share this with more people!

The Ashanti Regional Coordinator of the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP), Ms. Mary Duodu has not yet replaced the official vehicle she was assigned to that she claimed was stolen from her at gunpoint, after she was directed to do so by the Auditor-General.

Even though Ms Duodu said the vehicle was seized from her at gunpoint, she never made a report to the police.

According to the Auditor-General Report 2020, contrary to Section 52 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 its audit disclosed that a Ford Ranger vehicle belonging to the Ghana School Feeding Programme with registration number GN 2173-16 costing GH¢134,056.19, which was assigned to the Ashanti Regional Coordinator was allegedly seized at gunpoint on May 17, 2019.

The Report further states that the GSFP failed to provide the audit team with any police report to support the claim. Neither were the vehicle’s ownership title and insurance documents provided “to enable us establish whether the vehicle could be replaced by insurance,” it added.

The Auditor-General therefore recommended that for failing to provide the above documents, the Ashanti Regional Coordinator should replace the vehicle without delay.

When Ghana Business News called Ms. Duodu on phone June 6, 2021, at the first instance she passed the phone to a male official. When the male official was asked if the missing vehicle has been replaced as demanded by the Auditor-General, he responded that he wasn’t the right person to answer, and rightly so.

We called Mad. Duodu after an hour and when she heard Ghana Business News, she cut the call. We called again but she never picked up.

By Emmanuel K. Dogbevi

