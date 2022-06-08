Three killed in robbery attack in Tamale

An armed robbery attack on a mobile money vendor at Kalaraga, a suburb of Tamale has left three people dead.

The attack happened around 1930hours on Tuesday where the armed robbers shot dead a mobile money vendor, whose name was given as Suale, as well as a passer-by.

The third victim, a Fulani, who was riding through the area after the robbery attack, was lynched by the mob, while his motorbike was also burnt after he was thought to be one of the armed robbers.

Police however, declined to make any comments.

Source: GNA