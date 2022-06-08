Ghana confirms five cases of Monkeypox

Share this with more people!

Ghana has confirmed five cases of Monkeypox in three regions: the Eastern, Western and Greater Accra Regions, says Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director-General (DG) of the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

Dr Kuma-Aboagye, however said all the affected persons were medically doing well, and that none of them was critically ill.

He said apart from these, one other case had also been recorded in a Ghanaian who travelled to the United States of America.

Dr Kuma-Aboagye, who gave the update at the Ministry of Information press briefing in Accra on Wednesday, said Ghana was currently experiencing three health epidemic outbreaks made up of COVID-19, Influenza A H3, and the Monkeypox.

He stressed that for monkeypox, prevention remained key because although there was a vaccine recently approved by some countries for which supplies were limited, it was not yet available in Ghana.

The symptoms, he said, included headaches, muscle and backaches, general bodily weakness, rash with blisters on face, hands, feet, body, eyes, mouth or genitals.

The DG indicated that there was currently no specific treatment for Monkeypox, as most of the cases were mild to moderate, and the symptoms were treated with antipyretics for the fever and analgesics for pain.

He also advised that skin lesions be kept clean and adequate nutrition and rehydration ensured for the effective recovery of patients.

Dr Kuma-Aboagye further indicated that although health facilities were currently not overwhelmed, by the three disease outbreaks, they had the tendency to stretch health systems if care was not taken to a curb further spread.

The GHS, he said, had the capacity to bring all three outbreaks under control, but needed the maximum support of the public to achieve success.

He explained that measures instituted so far by the GHS, included the issuance of an alert to all Regions and Teaching Hospitals on Monkeypox, the production and dissemination of information for the public on the disease (including social media platforms), ongoing sensitization of clinicians and other healthcare staff as well as contact tracing and follow-up of all confirmed cases.

He pleaded with the public to ensure early reporting to health facilities for effective diagnoses and treatment, and to strictly adhere to all the existing COVID-19 protocols of hand hygiene, indoor wearing of nose masks and social distancing the rule, to prevent the spread of these three disease outbreaks.

Source: GNA