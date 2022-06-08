Cassava flour and grits command high demand locally and internationally – Skylink CEO

Share this with more people!

Mr Stephen Wilson Bojewura, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Skylink Agro Solution Limited, has revealed there was high demand for Ghanaian products especially its high-quality cassava flour and cassava grits locally and internationally.

He disclosed that its unfermented gari is a premium and attracts exports.

Mr Bojewura, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency in an interview however said that access to capital for financial re-engineering and expansion was a major challenge.

He said the ability to meet demand and maintain qualified or skilled labour considering the location of the firm hindered expectations.

He said the firm, which had been running since 2010, in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti region, is into cassava processing into various derivatives for industrial use.

Mr Bojewura said 300 tons of high-quality cassava flour, 600 tons estimate for cassava grits and 100 tons of gari annually left the firm’s production line either for local or international consumption and destinations.

He said about 15 permanent workers and over 20 casual workers were currently engaged in the production and have the capacity to engage the local people after expansion and re-engineering.

Mr Bojewura hoped duty-bearers would reconsider drafting and implementing policies that provided a platform for permanent youth entrepreneurship, for employment, growth, and development.

“Asia is succeeding through entrepreneurship, technology and industrialisation, I believe Ghana can replicate their example to set the stage for youth entrepreneurship for development.”

He said Africa had many powerful empires in the past, where the entire world relied on in terms of trade, but these strong empires have remained only in history books now urging leadership to reset the stage for real economic emancipation.

Mr Bojewura said Ghana and Africa had the most natural resources one could think of and asked “Why are we poor? Why are the youths jobless?”

“There will be no solution from our leaders. We as youth therefore must arise, take our destinies in our own hands and liberate ourselves from poverty through entrepreneurship.”

Mr Bojewura, is a current recipient of National Head, Africa’s Young Entrepreneurs Organisation, Ghana Chapter.

Source: GNA