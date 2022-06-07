Rejection of ex-gratia demonstrates my abhorrence for it – Togbe Afede

Share this with more people!

Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of Asogli has clarified speculations surrounding his rejection of about GH¢365,000.00 paid into his account as ex- gratia for being a former Council of State member.

He said he refunded the payment because he was uncomfortable with it and not because the payment was made to trap him as was being suggested in some social media comments, as obviously, it was paid to everyone who served on the Council of State from 2017-2020.

In a statement Togbe Afede issued on Monday and copied to the Ghana News Agency, he realised such a payment was made to him and checks with the Council of State Secretariat confirmed it, which led him to obtain some advice on how to make a refund to the state and so on March 04, 2022, he successfully refunded the payment.

The statement said the former President of the National House of Chiefs during the time he served on the Council, received a monthly salary, thus, felt it was inappropriate to receive extra payment for such a brief time of service to the state.

“In my letter to the Secretary, Council of State, I stated that ‘It was a great honour for me to have served on the Council of State for four years, 2017 to 2020. Even though I served as chairperson of one of the three (3) committees of the Council, the Economy and Special Development Initiatives Committee, and participated fully in the Council’s activities, I do not think my work merited the payment to me of a colossal sum of GH¢365,392.67, as Ex Gratia, in addition to the salary I enjoyed from what was effectively a part-time job.

I want to add that my rejection of the payment was consistent with my general abhorrence of the payment of huge Ex Gratia and other outrageous benefits to people who have by their own volition offered to serve our poor country,” the statement concluded.

Source: GNA