Lands Minister outlines negative effects of mercury on miners, environment

Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, has said exposure to mercury by inhalation could result in damage to the nervous, digestive, and immune systems.

In children, for instance, it could cause physical and mental disabilities, he said.

Mr Jinapor said this in Accra on Monday when President Akufo-Addo commissioned 100 Mercury-free gold processing machines to reduce and eliminate the use of mercury in the small-scale mining industry.

Government through the Minerals Commission spent $10 million to purchase an initial 100 Mercury-free gold processing machines, known as “gold kacha” last year, to facilitate the extraction of gold from the ore.

Each machine is purchased at a cost of $113,000 and the miner is supposed to pay it on a “work-and-pay” basis within a year.

The Lands Minister observed that small-scale miners rely on mercury to extract gold from the ore.

The practice, he said, could have serious environmental and health impacts on communities in which they were used.

“Apart from contaminating water bodies and destroying aquatic life, high exposure to mercury by inhalation can result in damage to the nervous, digestive and immune systems,” he added.

Experts have warned of dire consequences if urgent action is not taken to eliminate the use of mercury in small-scale mining industry.

It is for this reason that the world adopted the Minamata Convention on Mercury, which Ghana ratified on March 23, 2017.

In compliance with the Convention, State Parties are to take measures to reduce, and, where feasible, eliminate the use of mercury in artisanal and small-scale mining.

Therefore, the introduction of the gold kacha is a step towards fulfilling Ghana’s obligation under the Minamata Convention, protecting the health and lives of smallscale miners, and the natural environment. And above all, protecting the population from the debilitating hazards of mercury.

The Mercury-free mineral processing machine for artisanal and small-scale miners is to ensure chemical-free mining without the traditional use of mercury in extracting gold from the ore.

The technology has a high recovery rate (90 + gravity recoverable gold) compared with the other methods that recover just 30-35 per cent of gold.

The adoption of the machine by Ghana is in compliance with the ratification of the Minamata Convention on Mercury in August 2017, to reduce and eliminate mercury use in the mining sector.

The Mercury-free technology was developed by the Commodity Monitor Limited, a Ghanaian-based company into trading, logistics and research along Africa’s commodity value chain, to ensure clean mining, and to position Ghana towards implementing the provisions of the Minamata Convention which came into force in October 2013.

President Akufo-Addo presented a Mercury-free gold processing machine to Daakye Mining Enterprise, the Overall Best Small-Scale mining firm at the maiden edition of Small-Scale Mining Awards in 2021.

Mr Jinapor said the policies and strategies being implemented by the Ministry under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo were to promote viable business for Ghanaians who intended to work in the mining industry, whilst, at the same time, protecting the environment.

That, he said, was part of the broader vision of the Government to make Ghana the mining hub of Africa, where all mining and mining related activities-exploration to downstream, production, innovation, research, would be centred.

The Minister reiterated the unflinching commitment of the Ministryy to persevere and build a viable, responsible, sustainable and environmentally-sound small scale mining sector, which would contribute meaningfuly to the national economy.

Source: GNA