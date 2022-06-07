Ghana to certify energy appliances to meet moderate consumption level – Minister

Share this with more people!

Dr Mathew Opoku-Prempeh, the Minister of Energy, has disclosed that all energy appliances in the country would be certified to meet the moderate energy consumption level by 2030.

This is part of the energy transition plan – a pathway towards the transformation of the global energy sector from fossil based to zero carbon, to help mitigate the effect of climate change.

Dr Opoku-Prempeh was speaking at a forum in Kumasi, organised by the Energy Ministry on Monday, aimed at soliciting the views of stakeholders in the energy sector and the public on the National Energy Transition Plan.

The energy transition blueprints to be developed from the ongoing nationwide fora will encourage massive afforestation campaigns and improve renewable energy.

He said the campaign to address the adverse effects of climate change could only be achieved if the cost of sources of renewable energy was cheaper and affordable to the poor.

The Minister said the country was working assiduously to mitigate the negative effects of climate change on the environment and humanity.

Madam Sheila Addo, the Director for Policy and Coordination, National Petroleum Authority, said the Russian/Ukraine war and its effect on energy was a wakeup call to all countries to come together to find alternative fuel supply.

Stakeholders at the forum called on the Government to subsidise Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to meet the demands of consumers.

They also called on the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to come out with an alternative source of firewood to reduce deforestation in the country.

Source: GNA