Construction of Tema-Tetteh Quarshie interchanges to commence in August- Amoako-Atta

Government will commence the rehabilitation and construction of interchanges on the Tema-Tetteh Quarshie stretch and highways down to Apenkwa and Neoplan junction in August, this year.

Mr Kwasi Amoako-Attah, the Minister of Roads and Highways, who disclosed this after inspecting the Tema-Motorway, said the first phase of the project would start on the 19.5 kilometre stretch from Tema roundabout to Tetteh Quarshie.

The second phase will cover Tetteh Quarshie to Apenkwa, and third from Apenkwa to Neoplan station.

Mr Amoako-Attah said the six-lane highway, especially from Tema to Tetteh Quarshie, would be remodeled to erase the current traffic experience on the stretch.

“Latest by August this year, we will cut sod for work to start. The contractor has already been selected,” he said.

The project which would be funded under a Public-Private-Partnership programme, would span a period of four years, he said, adding that they would however, work with speed to substantially complete the first phase by the end of 2024.

The project, the Minister said, had been maintained over the years but not had any major work done on it since it was constructed in the mid-1960’s. He gave the assurance that it would be given full attention to better serve motorists and the public.

Source: GNA