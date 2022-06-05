Home / General News / UMaT plans to increase enrollment to 10,000

UMaT plans to increase enrollment to 10,000

11 hours ago General News Leave a comment

Professor Richard Kwasi Amankwah

The University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa, in the Western Region, has planned to increase its enrollment to 10,000 within the next three to four years.

Professor Richard Kwasi Amankwah, Vice Chancellor of UMaT, announced this at Ahwetieso, when Mr Gregory Andrews, the Australian High Commissioner in Accra, visited the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly.

“Currently UMaT is moving forward, we have an agenda to increase our numbers which as of 2021 happened to be around 2,500. We are introducing new programmes, and therefore appeal to our stakeholders to continue to support us,” he said.

Professor Amankwah added: “Very soon, we would introduce a certificate in Mining Engineering programme and l want every assembly member in Tarkwa-Nsuaem to enroll and learn about mining so that when you attend meeting and you talking about mining issues you can talk from a point of knowledge.”

The Vice Chancellor announced that the Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nusaem Constituency, Mr Georgre Mireku Duker, was engaging the Australian High Commission, with the aim of starting some sister cities engagement where a city in Australia would engage the UMaT.

“l thought this is exciting and for an MP who is more of a political figure to be thinking of sister Universities engagement is just wonderful and UMaT is ready for this engagement,” he explained.

Prof Amankwah gave thumbs up to the MP, and explained that, “because every time we talk in government circles, they always tell us ‘Your MP has already been here to talk about that matter;’ and he makes things so good for the University, we are very grateful.”

He added: “I also want to express gratitude to the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Mr Benjamin Kessie, who is a good friend of the University because he supports our programmes and every request that we place before himn he considers it and indeed all the assembly members l know you have UMaT at heart and those around. This is the best time where we have strong relationship between the University and the assembly.”

Source: GNA

