ECOWAS meeting on Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea opens in Accra

The Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Saturday began deliberations on the political situation in Mali, Guinea, and Burkina Faso.

The Accra meeting will discuss latest developments and challenges confronting the three nations after raft of sanctions placed on them following the overthrow of their constitutionally elected governments.

ECOWAS Chair, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who opened the meeting, thanked the regional leaders, who have since March 2020, shown strong commitment for democracy, peace and stability in West Africa.

He said the Accra Extraordinary Summit will continue to focus on the political instability in the region and find lasting solutions to the resurgence of coup d’etat since August 2020.

The President said ECOWAS would find a way to to deal and help countries return to constitutional order.

“This will allow them to deal better with the security and humanitarian challenges they’re facing, in line with our resolute commitment to upholding democratic government and democratic institutions, in the ECOWAS space, as enshrined in our protocol on good governance, “ he said.

The meeting, which since gone into close session, will re-examine and assess the situation in three West African nations in the light of developments within the regional and global context.

Burkina Faso, Mali and Guinea are being ruled by military Juntas, who have suggested terms between 24 and 36 months to relinquish power to civilian authorities.

The three countries have been suspended from ECOWAS, with Mali under the severest sanctions, including financial squeeze, travel bans and border blockade.

Source: GNA