Tema West NPP Chairman warns public servants against anti-government acts

Mr. Kwesi Poku Bosompem, Tema West New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman has warned civil and public servants in Tema West Municipality against engaging in acts that will make the government unpopular among residents.

Mr. Bosompem, who is also the Assemblyman for Sakumono, and a former Presiding Member for the Tema West Municipal Assembly (TWMA) gave the caution during the Assembly’s General Assembly Meeting.

He was addressing some challenges put before the Assembly by Ms. Constance Pokua Osei, Tema West Director of the National Identification Authority (NIA) when she did a presentation on her outfit’s work in the municipality.

The NIA Municipal Director informed the Assembly that people were no longer registering after the extension of the sim registration timelines, adding that out of a total of 13,442 cards printed for the area, 8,749 had been issued with 4,648 representing 35.58 percent yet to be collected.

Mr Bosompem said he was prepared as the new Chairman of the NPP in Tema West to go after any civil and public servants whose attitudes were making the government unpopular and to make it difficult for it to ‘break the eight-year political cycle.’

The Tema West NPP Chairman who was not happy about the services rendered by the NIA office in the constituency said: “the orientation of your people needs to be worked on.

“They are very rude, when someone calls you on phone and you do not know the person just be nice, you can decide to say no in an appropriate way. I even called and lied to one of them that I was the MCE and the person said, ‘nti dien?’ meaning ‘and so what?’

“They are very rude, and this can take us to opposition.”

He stressed that as part of his vision to have the party re-elected for the third time in a roll, “anybody that will not let us break the eight for me, I will come after the person.

Source: GNA