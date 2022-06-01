Home / Sports / PUMA releases new Black Stars jersey

PUMA releases new Black Stars jersey

11 hours ago Sports Leave a comment

German fastest sports brand manufacturer, PUMA has launched a new home kit for the senior national team, Black Stars.

The new jersey would be worn by all national teams including the Black Starlets, Black Satellites, Black Meteors as well as all-female national teams.

The kit introduces a clean design in white, with the Ghana colours, red, gold, and green on the cuffs of the jersey.

The collar also has a little touch of gold colour and also with the “Black Star” on the chest.

The Ghana Football Association is likely to unveil the kit in the coming days as the team prepares for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Madagascar, Central Africa Republic and Angola.

Source: GNA

