Home / Lead Story / Price of petrol to go up by 4% this week

Price of petrol to go up by 4% this week

11 hours ago Lead Story, Oil & Gas Leave a comment

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

Oil Marketing Companies are likely to sell a litre of petrol for about GH¢12.00 starting today, Wednesday June 1, 2022.

The increase at the pumps represents a surge from five to nine per cent, compared to the last pricing window, which ended on May 31, 2022.

Diesel and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices will, however, remain stable, a projection by the Institute for Energy Security (IES) indicates.

The IES said the 5.49 and 4.13 percentage drops in the prices of petrol and LPG respectively on the international market may not necessarily lead to a reduction at local retail outlets as most marketers would look to maintain their prices to offset the losses from the depreciation of the cedi.

“On the back of the cedi’s depreciation and the 11.05 per cent jump in the price of Gasoline on the international fuel market, Gasoline in Ghana is set to sell above GH¢10.00 per litre, which translates into GH¢45 per gallon,” it said.

Currently, a litre of petrol and diesel are selling at GH¢ 9.85 and GH¢11.95 respectively at the pumps.

Source: GNA

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

Check Also

Pope Francis names 21 new cardinals including Ghana’s Bishop Baawobr

Pope Francis on Sunday appointed 21 new cardinals, including Ghana’s Bishop Richard Kuuia Baawobr Missionaries …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Ghana Business News © Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved

Share

Powered by WP Socializer