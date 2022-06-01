Kwabena Yeboah tells Ghanaian clubs to pay footballers at least $2000 monthly

Share this with more people!

The President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), Mr. Kwabena Yeboah has urged Ghanaian club owners to pay footballers at least $2000 monthly to minimize the surge in player exodus.

He explained that the current rate footballers receive were low, saying “it is sad that some club owners pay footballers as little as Ghc500 monthly”.

Mr. Yeboah said this at a breakfast meeting organized by leading online betting company Betway Ghana, with the SWAG, and the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) on how to positively build the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

The veteran Journalist expressed disappointment on the meagre salaries paid by some clubs to players adding that, it was unacceptable for players to be paid “peanuts”.

He tasked the clubs to seek for sponsorship to ensure that players were paid well in order to maintain and enhance the GPL to attract more spectators to the stadium.

He said, “The minimum salary to be paid to players should be at least $2000. That way, we can keep our top stars and minimize the act of players leaving the shores of Ghana to play abroad. If teams in Africa can pay such amount to get our players, why can’t Ghana do same?”.

Source: GNA