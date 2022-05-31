There’s no upsurge in crime; we are on top of security situation — Police

There is no upsurge in crime in the country, the Police Service has said.

“The Service is on top of the security situation in the country and remains committed to its crime fighting efforts,” a statement signed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Kwesi Ofori, Director-General, Public Affairs said.

It said the Police fought crime every day and treated every crime with the same urgency and same professional attitude, and regretted the loss of every life.

The statement said the Police Service had taken note of the statement issued by the Ghana Bar Association, GBA, with reference to the murder of a member of the GBA, Mr Richard Badombie on the Bole- Bamboi highway.

It said since the incident occurred, the Police had been working around the clock as they did on all such cases to get to the bottom of it and get the perpetrators arrested and brought to justice.

The statement said in line with standard operating procedure, they immediately commenced an investigation into the incident, launched a manhunt for the perpetrators, and issued a statement to that effect on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

It said in addition, the Inspector-General of Police and the Regional Police Commander, Savanna Region, had been in touch with the bereaved family to commiserate with them and assured them of a thorough investigation into the case.

The statement said three persons had so far been arrested in connection with the case and being interrogated.

It said the Police would put out further details when possible without jeopardising the ongoing investigation.

The statement said in recent times, the Police Administration had deployed various strategic crime prevention and control interventions to counter violent crimes, including armed robbery in the country.

It said special anti-robbery task forces had been deployed to locations identified as crime-prone.

The statement said a holistic community policing programme was being implemented across the country, which involved the top echelon of the Service, as well as Regional, Divisional and District Police Commanders travelling across the country to educate the public on crime prevention, deepen their security consciousness and gather intelligence to inform police operations.

It said those were among other policing interventions being implemented by the Service.

The statement urged the public, including all special-interest groups, to be circumspect in their commentary on the matter and support the Police to find a quick resolution to the case.

It assured the public that the Police remained focused and committed to fighting crime in the country.

Source: GNA