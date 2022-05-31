Maternal, infant mortality reduces at Cape Coast Teaching Hospital

Share this with more people!

A blood bank facility built and furnished by MTN Foundation for the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital is significantly reducing maternal, infant and other pregnancy related deaths.

Dr Stephen Laryea, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Hospital, said: “Maternal, infant and other death related pregnancies have reduced since the blood bank begun operations at the Hospital and it is very remarkable.”

Dr Laryea, who fell short of providing figures to support his claim, said this during an interaction with the media after officials from the MTN Foundation visited the blood bank to assess sustainability and maintenance level since its handing over last year.

He said blood was essential for infants with severe anaemia, pregnant women experiencing postpartum haemorrhage, cases of trauma, and surgeries, among other conditions.

He commended the Foundation for the ‘laudable project’ and pledged the hospital’s commitment to maintaining the bank to serve the intended purpose for generations unborn.

Dr Laryea said the hospital had begun routine public sensitisation in churches, mosques, markets, and lorry stations to encourage people to donate blood to support the facility.

Radio and community centre announcements were also ongoing to educate the public on the importance of blood donation and the existence of the bank in the region.

He commended individuals and groups for voluntarily donating blood to the facility and encouraged more people to donate.

Mr Prince Owusu Nyarkoh, the Regional Senior Manager, South West Business of MTN, said the Foundation built the blood bank to give back to the society as part of its social responsibility.

It was poised to improving health and education and economically empower Ghanaians to contribute their quota to national development, he said, expressing joy that the bank was yielding positive results, reducing infant and maternal mortality.

The blood bank was helping to manage the Hospital’s bloodstock, which included maintaining an inventory for each blood group, ensuring an average age of blood during the time of issue, and monitoring the amount of outdated blood, Mr Nyarko said.

The GH¢300,000 facility is to support effective patient care and has a reception, screening room, blood storeroom, refrigerator, laboratory, waiting area and a washroom.

Source: GNA