Stakeholders discuss progress of Food System Resilience Project in Ghana

Stakeholders have discussed the progress of implementing Food System Resilience Project, (FSRP) to improve food and nutrition security in Ghana.

The FSRP is a Regional project being implemented in six African countries to improve food security in the sub region including Burkina Faso, Sierra Leone, Togo, Chad and Ghana with funding from the World Bank.

Participants were drawn from agencies under the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, CSIR, Agriculture and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) focused on Food security such as Esoko among others in a meeting held in Koforidua.

The workshop was to take inputs from all stakeholders into the implementation document and to disseminate information on the progress made so far on the Ghana implementation of the FSRP.

It is a response to challenges in food system comprising production, high cost food, food storage and processing as well as trade amongst others in the six implementing countries to improve food security for the vulnerable.

Mr Osei Owusu Agyeman, Ghana Coordinator of the FSRP noted that inspite of huge investments made by countries in the sub region in agriculture, climate change impacts and others threatened food systems and security.

Components of the FSRP include assisting the Food System enhancement agencies such as the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Crops and Food Research Institutes of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) and allied agencies to strengthen their activities in addressing the deficits in Food security.

As part of the project deliverables, rehabilitation of Irrigation systems and mechanisation of agriculture and others to improve yields, storage systems as well as trade facilitations would be focused on to derive the maximum objectives of the project.

Source: GNA