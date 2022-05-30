Over 100,000 Northern teachers to be trained in digital literacy – Deputy Minister

Share this with more people!

Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, the Deputy Minister for Education, says the Education Ministry will from July this year begin the training of 100,000 public pre-tertiary teachers from the Northern part of the country in digital literacy.

The training, to be supervised by the National Teaching Council (NTC), will be executed by SteadyX, an international IT Consortium to equip the teachers with skills in teaching in a digital age, teaching with multimedia and issues on cybersecurity, among others.

The Minister said this in an interview on the side-lines of the 50th anniversary, Speech and Prize Giving Day of the Yendi Senior High School in the Northern region.

He stated that the training of 100 master trainers for the programme would begin on May 30, 2022 in Accra.

The Deputy Minister stated that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government was poised to equip teachers with the requisite skills to enhance their teaching skills to make them much more productive.

“It is worth noting that training of master trainers was launched last Friday and this is to pave way for the commencement of the training on Monday,” he said.

Rev Fordjour said, apart from the upcoming training for teachers from the Northern region, there had been several trainings for teachers in the country.

He mentioned that the Ministry and the NTC in collaboration with Commonwealth Learning, an International Intergovernmental Organization solely concerned with the promotion and development of distance education and open learning between May and June last year, trained 1050 teachers across the country in digital literacy.

The Deputy Minister mentioned that Instil Education, an IT company, which targeted training of 10,000 teachers in digital literacy between June and December this year had already trained 5500 teachers and 38 master trainers for the national training programme.

Rev Fordjour said under the Ghana Accountability of Learning Outcomes Project (GALOP), 43,000 teachers in the project schools had also been trained in digital literacy, all geared towards ensuring that teachers in the country irrespective of location or status could make good use of IT in teaching and learning.

He was hopeful that with the level of investment in education, and the distribution of laptops to teachers across the country, teachers would be able to maximise the use of IT to promote effective teaching and learning to enhance the transformation of the nation through education.

