OSP commences investigations into State lands acquired by Sir John

Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie alias Sir John

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) says it has commenced full investigations into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect to the late Mr Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie alias Sir John’s alleged acquisition of State lands.

The investigations was in respect to alleged improper and unlawful acquisition of State lands at the Achimota Forest enclave and Ramsar catchment at Sakumono in Accra by Sir John, the former Chief Executive of Forestry Commission and other persons.

A statement issued by Kissi Agyebeng, Special Prosecutor, said the Ministry for Lands and Natural Resource was directed to fully cooperate with the OSP in the investigations.

Source: GNA

