More than 300 graduate from Medicine Counter Assistant training

Share this with more people!

More than 300 young men and women have graduated from a Medicine Counter Assistant (MCA) training course at the Volta Health Consult in Ho.

The number represents three batches, who had undergone six months of training and assayed by the Pharmacy Council and certified to practice as medicine counter assistants.

Dr Divine Azameti, the Director of Volta Health Consult, during the graduation, said the school had produced thousands of frontline medicine dispensary staff since its establishment, through quality faculty.

He said the course was fast providing solutions to graduate unemployment, and that the institution remained focused on helping maintain the importance attached to the profession.

Dr Azameti said the graduates must, therefore, consider the ethics of the profession and codes of conduct and help protect the trust the public has in the pharmaceutical industry.

He said land been acquired in Ho for the construction of a permanent campus, and was working towards upgrading the course to diploma level.

Mr Gabriel Essel, the Volta Regional Manager, Pharmacy Council, said the MCA training was to help ensure quality across all sectors of the pharmaceutical industry, and provide the needed competence and skill.

He said being a frontline professional, one’s attitude and personal traits would count in maintaining relevance, trustworthiness, adaptability, multitasking and accountability.

The graduates were taught to read prescriptions from doctors, basic diagnosis, drug administration, and the side effects.

Source: GNA