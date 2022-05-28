NPP internal elections underway in Accra and six other regions

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) internal ballots are underway in seven regions to elect regional executives.

The regions are Greater Accra, Eastern, Upper West, Volta, Oti, Western and Ashanti.

The Ashanti region elections which was originally scheduled for Friday had now been rescheduled with a change in venue from the Regional Coordinating Council to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The election would have 32 aspirants contesting, including incumbent Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, Asare Bediako, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi and Kofi Adum Barwuah.

In Accra, 32 aspirants are contesting for executive positions.

Amongst the 10 portfolios up for grabs, the first vice chairman position is the only portfolio with an unopposed candidate.

In Accra, incumbent Chairman Divine Otoo Agorhom is coming up against Alfred Boye, a former Acting Greater Accra Regional Chairman.

Elections were held across seven regions thus the Northern, North East, Ahafo, Bono, East, Western North, and Upper East on Friday, May 27, 2022.

In those polls, five incumbent regional chairmen retained their seats while incumbents in the Bono East and Western North regions lost their seats.

Elections for the Bono Region are slated for Sunday, May 29, 2022, while that of the Central Region had been suspended indefinitely.

Source: GNA