30 contest NPP Regional Executive positions in Western Region

The contest for executive positions of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Western Region has attracted a total of 30 aspirants who have filed to contest the various positions in the party.

They were vetted and cleared by a nine-member Vetting Committee to campaign for the election slated for Saturday, May 28, 2022, and to be held at the Nzema Manle Complex, Ampain in the Ellembelle Constituency.

The party opened its nominations to enable aspirants in the region to file for positions such as Chairman, 1st Vice-Chairman, 2nd Vice-Chairman, Secretary, Assistant Secretary, Treasurer, Organizer, Women’s Organizer, Youth Organizer and Nasara Coordinator on May 15, 2022, across the country.

The number includes incumbents such as 1st and 2nd Vice-Chairpersons, Women’s Organizer and the Women’s Organizer who are seeking re-election and have been contested by staunch members of the party.

For instance, the Regional Secretaryship has four contestants – Mr Charles Cobbina, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Western Regional Coordinating Council (WRCC); Mr Okatakyie Amankwah Afrifa, Regional Director of the National Service Secretariat (NSS); Mr Rex Jonfiah, Coordinator at the Coastal Development Authority (CODA) and Emmanuel Acquaah, a lecturer at the Takoradi Technical University (TTU).

Meanwhile, the current Regional Chairman, Mr Ndede Siah known in the party as “Game Changer” is going unopposed while the current Regional Secretary, Mr Charles Cromwell Onuawontoh Bissue is seeking elevation to the status of National Secretary.

Mr Abdul Ganiyu, currently the Regional Organizer is switching positions to the Regional Youth Organizer and is being keenly contested by Mr Prince Amoabeng, Regional Coordinator for Youth Employment Agency (YEA).

In all, 17 constituency executives comprising 10 executives elected in the recent Constituency Executive Elections and seven appointees would join the Regional Council of Elders and the Members of Parliament (MPs) of the party as delegates to vote.

Source: GNA