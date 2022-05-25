Assemblyman jailed for attempted rape

Share this with more people!

The Wa District Magistrate’s Court, presided over by Mr Maxwell Maxibrain Titriku, has sentenced Seidu Peter Kaadaare to 14 months imprisonment in hard labour for attempted rape and unlawful entry.

The prosecutor said Peter Kaadaare, a 28-year-old Assembly Member of the Gbache Electoral Area, in the Wa West District, stated that he committed the offences under the influence of an evil spirit.

Chief Inspector Gideon Ohene Boateng, the Upper West Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Police Service, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Wa.

“The accused person, in his caution statement to the police, admitted the offence in the presence of an independent witness and further stated that he did that under the influence of an evil spirit,” he said.

“He was charged with the offences of attempt to commit crime, to wit rape, and unlawful entry after further investigations.”

Chief Insp. Boatng said the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVSU) of the Regional Police Command, received report from the complainant, a female basic school teacher, aged 32, that the accused, who resided at Kambali, a suburb of Wa, indecently assaulted her in March, this year.

“While the matter was under investigation, the accused person developed an attitude of consistently knocking on the complainant’s door at midnight so he was warned to distance himself from the complainant and her family by the police.”

On the 14th of April 2022, at about 2250 hours, while the complainant was asleep in her bedroom with her front door unlocked, the accused person unlawfully entered the complainant’s room with the intention to have sexual intercourse with her,” Chief Insp. Boateng said.

He said the complainant was not deeply asleep so she woke up and saw the accused standing by her bed, trying to lie on her, which caused her to scream for help.

“The complainant screamed for help, drawing the attention of other co-tenants, who rushed out from their rooms and saw both the accused person and the victim on the victim’s veranda, where they rescued the victim,” he stated.

The complainant subsequently reported the matter to the police, which led to the arrest of the accused person.

