Second session of the 8th Parliament begins on Tuesday

Parliament will resume from recess on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 to begin the second meeting of the second session of the 8th Parliament.

A communication signed by Mr Cyril Kwabena Nsiah, Clerk to Parliament, and issued to the Ghana News Agency on Monday, said proceedings would start at 10 am.

“The meeting will run till early August before Parliament goes on another recess.

“Traditionally, the second meeting is the time for the consideration of government programmes and bills,” the statement said.

He said that a Mid-year budget review from Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance, was also expected to be delivered in July.

Before the House went on recess, some Minority Members of Parliament expressed concern over the continuous failure of Mr Ofori-Atta to honour invitations of the House to answer questions posed by legislators.

The lawmakers said they were unhappy that the Minister failed to attend to the house to respond to dozens of questions piled up for him.

The first meeting of the second session of the 8th Parliament adjourned on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

Source: GNA