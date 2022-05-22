Self-styled money-doublers remanded over GH¢50,000 fraud

Share this with more people!

The Ofaakor Circuit Court has remanded two self-styled money-doublers for allegedly defrauding a trader, Shadrack Ayekpah, of GH¢50,000.

The accused persons; David Asare and Frank Adjei, both unemployed, allegedly lured the trader and took his GH¢50,000 with a promise to multiply it to GH¢500,000.

The pleas of the two, charged with conspiracy to commit crime and defrauding by false pretences, were not taken.

They will reappear before the court, presided over by Mr Ebenezer Osei Darko, on June 02, 2022.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Charles Annobil said the accused persons were arrested on Wednesday, May 18, by the police, who are also on the lookout for their accomplice on the run.

He said on Wednesday, May 11, Adjei informed Asare that an American citizen (complainant), residing at Adade, a suburb of Kasoa, had come to town with a lot of money.

He said the accused persons then conspired with an accomplice, who is on the run, to pose as money doublers and approached the complainant with an assurance to give him 500,000 if he gave them GH¢50,000.

Prosecution said the accused persons, knowing very well they could not double the money, collected the money but failed to deliver.

The complainant became suspicious of them and alerted the police, he said, and that investigations were ongoing as the police worked to apprehend the accomplice.

