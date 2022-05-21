Fuel station manager held for failing to account for GH¢509,016

A fuel station Manager has appeared before an Adentan Circuit Court for allegedly failing to account for oil products totalling GH¢509,061.13 belonging to Goodness Energy Limited, an oil marketing company.

Jacob Duut, who is also a student, charged with stealing, pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah admitted him to bail in the sum of GH¢700,000 with three sureties, one to be justified.

The accused, who had no legal representation in court, is to reappear on June 17, for Case Management Conference.

The prosecution was ordered by the court to file disclosures.

Mr Humphrey Modzaka, a legal practitioner, held watching brief for the company during the court sitting.

Prosecuting, Chief Superintendent of Police, Patience Mario, said the complainant was Mr Bernard Ahiagbor, the Operations Manager of Goodness Energy Limited.

Chief Superintendent of Police Mario said Duut was a Manager of Goodness Energy Limited, Oyarifa, and was in charge of the company’s fuel station at Oyarifa.

The prosecution said the accused resided at Abokobi in the Greater Accra Region.

According to the prosecution, the accused as part of his duties, was managing the fuel station and reporting to management.

It said on January 26, this year, the complainant in compliance with management decision led auditors of the company to conduct an audit at all Goodness Energy Limited Filling Stations in the country of, which Oyarifa branch was part.

The prosecution said at the end of the audit, GH¢509,061.13 oil products could not be accounted for.

It said a report was, therefore, made to the Police at Ayi Mensah and the accused was arrested.

Source: GNA