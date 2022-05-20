Tongo suspect escape: Police recapture one

Share this with more people!

One of the three suspects who broke Police lawful custody at Tongo Police Station in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region has been rearrested.

Fawas Musah, a 17-year-old who was originally charged with stealing was rearrested in Tongo after Police intelligence led to his hideout.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, David Fianko-Okyere, Public Relations Officer, Upper East Regional Police Command, told the Ghana News Agency that he was one of the three suspects who escaped lawful custody at Tongo on Sunday, May 15, 2022.

He said the suspect would be processed for court on two charges, stealing and unlawful escape from Police custody.

The other two are Francis Dabang and Kojo Dinaya who were held for separate stealing incidence.

He said the Police were deploying all means to recapture the remaining two suspects and called on the public, especially, the residents of Tongo and its environs to support the police with relevant information that would help them.

“There is 24-hour patrol, intelligence is on the ground and we are working to ensure we recapture the two,” he added.

Source: GNA