Sixth GITFIC conference to leverage African development

The Steering Committee for the sixth Ghana International Trade and Finance conference will map out strategies that will enhance African trade and leverage the development of the continent.

The conference, which will take place in Ghana’s capital, Accra, on 23rd and 24th May, 2022, will seek to update the evidence base of what is currently available in terms of reviewing the AfCFTA, data on digital trade.

A statement signed by Mr Selasi Koffi Ackom , Chief Executive Officer of GITFIC and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Thursday said it would also identify potential options for estimating the value of Cross Border Payment & Settlement given the current data gaps.

It said the conference would also consolidate the conversation from the 5th Conference on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the Role of Local Governance in helping with extensive sensitisation, education, and preparing the minds of the Business Communities within our Metropolitan, Municipal, and District localities.

The Vice President of VISA, MasterCard, Swift’s Senior Country Director for Western Africa, Chief Executive of Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, Chief Executive of the Association of Micro-finance Institutions in Kenya, and the Regional Head of Société Général in West Africa based in Abidjan are the panel upare the panel members on day one for discussion on the Theme: Towards an Effective and Efficient Mobile Money Transactional Penetrations in Africa; A Catalyst to solving Cross Border Payment & Settlement, an Anticipated-Barrier within the AfCFTA; – The Role of Financial Regulators and Stakeholders.

The second day will have Trade Ministers within the continent joining the conclave on the Theme: Measuring the Acceptability and Adaptation Level of the AfCFTA on the African Continent a Year after Implementation of the 1st Phase;- Where do we stand in terms of Trade in Goods, Trade in Service, and Dispute Resolution Protocols (Policy Direction) with focus on the Role of Africa’s Local Governance Structures in preparing their various Business Communities to take advantage

The statement said the final panel discussion on day two would be on the theme: Leveraging on the pillars of Trade-Finance – A catalyst for Industrial Growth and Acceleration Post Pandemic; the Role of Payment, Financing, Risk Mitigation, and Access to Information.

“This panel will seek to address current woes facing industries due to the prolonged restrictions on the COVID pandemic, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and the post pandemic – the available finance options for industry. “

The Vice President of the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development, the Head of Trade Finance at the African Development Bank, the Ivorian President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Special Advisor to the Ivorian President of the Federation of SMEs comprise the third panel.

Special Invited Guests include the African Union Economic Commissioner for Trade, Industry, and Mining. The Director General of the West African Monetary Institute will lecture on a special presentation on the entire scope of the implementation of the Pan African Payment and Settlement System;- an undeniable critical component of the Continental Free Trade.

Representing Ghana’s Industry is Mr. Tsonam Cleanse Akpeloo; Greater Accra Chairman of the Association of Ghana Industries.

Other participants include; the Ghana International Trade Commission, GUTA, Ghana Canada Chamber of Commerce et al.

There are confirmed delegations from Kenya, Angola, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic.

Source: GNA