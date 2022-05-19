Hearts coach devastated by illness situation in camp; 19 players affected

Share this with more people!

Samuel Boadu, Head Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, says the health situation in camp has made it very difficult for him as a coach, especially at a time when they were gradually peaking.

The Accra-based giants were struck by a strange illness earlier in the week and wanted their match against Bibiani Gold Stars postponed, but the Ghana Football Association (GFA) turned it down.

Despite missing the likes of Frederick Ansah Botchway, Caleb Amankwah, Robert Addo, Richmond Ayi, Fatawu Mohammed, Abdul Aziz Nurudeen, Seidu Suraj, among others, Hearts came out victorious against Gold Stars, with Samuel Inkoom scoring the decisive goal to ensure the Phobians secured three points.

According to Coach Boadu, 19 players have been affected by illness, though he was not specific on the nature of the illness.

“Today’s game was a difficult one. We had a few problems in camp but we spoke to the guys and psyched them to come up with their best and they delivered for us to get a win.

“For now, I have not received any report from the team doctor as to the particular illness that has struck camp, but I know 19 players have been affected by the illness.

“It is very difficult and if you were in my shoes you would understand. We were in form and all of sudden this illness happened, so it was hectic for us, but we managed to put things in place to psyche the players,” he said in a post-match interview.

Despite their setback, Coach Boadu was confident that they would be able to secure all three points against Eleven Wonders in their match-day 30 encounter.

Source: GNA