Adjenim Adjei and brother-in-law charged; both to appear in court next week

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has charged Mr Adjenim Boateng Adjei, a former Chief Executive of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) and his brother-in-law, Francis Kwaku Arhin, after the conclusion of investigations into corruption related cases against the two.

Mr Adjei has been charged with eight (8) counts of using public office for profit and nine (9) counts of directly and indirectly influencing the procurement process to obtain an unfair advantage in the award of a procurement contract.

Mr Arhin on the other hand has been charged with one count of using public office for profit, a statement signed and issued by Mr Kissi Agyebeng, the Special Prosecutor, and shared with the Ghana News Agency, said.

It said the two persons would be arraigned before the High Court (Criminal Division), Accra on Wednesday 25 May 2022.

The OSP investigated the former PPA over an alleged corruption in the context of public procurement and abuse of office.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in October 2020, terminated the appointment of Mr Boateng Adjei in compliance with the recommendations by the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).

CHRAJ, in its investigations into alleged abuse of office by the former PPA Boss as alleged in a publication by freelance journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, titled: “Contracts for Sale,” found that Mr Adjei “had put himself in a position where his personal interests conflicted with the performance of his functions as CEO and Board Member of the PPA.”

The President subsequently referred the part of the allegations made against Mr Adjei relating to potential acts of corruption to the OSP for action.

Source: GNA