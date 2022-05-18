Home / General News / Nkoranza police attack: One dead; Six suspects escape custody

Nkoranza police attack: One dead; Six suspects escape custody

22 seconds ago General News Leave a comment

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

One person is reported dead after the youth of Nkoranza in the Bono East Region went on rampage and attacked the Nkoranza Police Station demanding justice for one Albert Donkor, a 28-year-old trader.

During the attack, the youth freed six suspects in custody on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

A press statement signed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Kwesi Ofori, Director-General, Public Affairs, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the attack happened during a protest against the death of Donkor, a suspected armed robbery, who died during a police anti-robbery operation.

The statement said six persons were injured during the attack and sent to the St. Theresa’s Hospital, Nkoranza.

It said that according to the Hospital authorities, one of the victims died when receiving treatment while the remaining five were currently on admission responding to treatment.

The statement said that the Police responded appropriately to the situation (attack) by bringing in reinforcement teams from the Regional Headquarters and adjoining regions to restore law and order, leading to the arrest of two suspects in connection with the attack.

It said the situation was under control as the Police had extensively been deployed at Nkoranza and its environs to pursue all other persons involved in perpetrating the barbaric act to face justice.

The statement asked all law-abiding citizens to go about their socio-economic activities without fear or hindrance and that the Police were doing whatever it took to protect lives and property.

It also thanked the public for the continuous support and encouragement as the police performed its constitutional mandate.

Source: GNA

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

Check Also

CSIR – SARI develops technology to increase yield of legumes

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research – Savanna Agricultural Research Institute (CSIR-SARI) has developed …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Ghana Business News © Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved

Share

Powered by WP Socializer