IAEA Expert on nuclear technology for managing plastic waste visits Ghana

Share this with more people!

Dr Chantara Thevy Ratnam, an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expert in Polymer Technology, has arrived in Ghana to assess a project plan to manage plastic waste using nuclear technology.

The project under the Technical Cooperation project of IAEA is dubbed: “NUTEC Plastics”, an initiative by the government to manage plastic waste.

During her 5-day visit, Dr. Ratnam would meet with government officials, the project team and tour selected laboratories at GAEC.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said Dr Ratnam would participate in a workshop with selected stakeholders in plastic production and waste management industry on Reutilizing and Recycling Polymeric Waste through Radiation Modification for the Production of Industrial Goods.

It said Dr. Ratnam would also tour some existing plastic recycling plant facilities.

According to the statement, Ghana was one of four African countries that had been chosen by the IAEA to implement the project.

The three other countries are South Africa, Kenya, and Morocco.

Source: GNA