Court remands driver who ran over school children

Kete-Krachi District Court presided by Mr. Benjamin Bennette Atta Prah has remanded the driver who ran over six school children at Matamallam in the Krachi Nchumuru District of the Oti Region into police custody.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mr John Nchor, Oti Regional Police Public Relations Officer in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said Timothy Inyonyourn, 35, the accused driver would reappear at the Krachi District Magistrate Court on May 20, 2022, where his plea might be taken.

The statement said the surviving victims of the accident have been transferred from Krachi District Hospital to the Tamale Teaching Hospital in the Northern Region and are responding to treatment.

It said the bodies of the deceased were released to the respective relatives for burial and Police are in touch with the bereaved families.

The statement added that Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr, Charles Dormaban of the Oti Regional Police Commander assured the public that the case would thoroughly be investigated to ensure the law takes its course.

Source: GNA