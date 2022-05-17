ActionAid Ghana appoints new Country Director

Share this with more people!

ActionAid Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organisation, has appointed Mr John Nkaw as its new Country Director.

A statement by the Board Chair of ActionAid Ghana, Nana Yaw Okyere-Aduachie, said Mr John Nkaw’s appointment took effect on May 1, 2022.

He succeeds Sumaila Abdul-Rahman who resigned from office in August 2021.

Until his recent appointment as Country Director, John Nkaw served as Head of Programmes, Campaigns and Innovation and Interim Country Director of the Organisation.

In his new role, he wwould lead the work of ActionAid Ghana by coordinating the work and strengthening its partnerships to ensure greater positive impact of programme interventions on the lives and livelihoods of people living in poverty.

He joined ActionAid Ghana in March 2019 as the Head of Programmes and served as Interim Country Director from September 2021 to April 2022.

As Interim Country Director, Mr Nkaw was responsible for overseeing the overall management of the organisation from the operational and strategic perspectives.

He coordinated programme planning, implementation, review and monitoring and evaluation exercises, and ensured that programme interventions were relevant to the aspirations of the poor for maximum positive impact on their lives and livelihoods.

The statement said, “Mr. Nkaw was selected through a rigorous and highly competitive process” and would be expected to deliver with the support of staff, partners and other stakeholders.

Prior to joining ActionAid Ghana, he had worked with Oxfam Ghana, SEND Foundation of West Africa (Now SEND Ghana), USAID Partnership for Education: Evaluating Systems, and the Ghana Aid Effectiveness Forum (AEF).

Mr. Nkaw holds a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology with Political Science, Master of Arts in Development Studies from the University of Ghana, and Master of Public Administration in Public Policy from University of Texas at Austin.

Source: GNA