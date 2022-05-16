Totobi Quakyi thanks God for healing

Share this with more people!

Mr Kofi Totobi Quakyi, a former Minister of State in the National Democratic (NDC) government, Sunday offered thanks to God for restoring his health.

In the company of family, friends and some other party faithful, he worshipped at the Bethany Methodist Church at Essikado in the Western Region to thank God for restoring him to good health.

Mr Quakyi, in a testimony, noted how dependable God is and assured believers not to give up, particularly in trying times, a statement issued by the Regional Communications Officer, Mr Kirk Mensah, said on Sunday.

The seasoned politician and a staunch member of the Methodist Church Ghana, thanked his creator for preservation and protection.

He made donations to the Church and the Local Methodists Primary School as a token of his appreciation.

Source: GNA