GFA’s Disciplinary Committee outline recommendations to deal with match-fixing

The Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has recommended that all players involved in match-fixing henceforth should be sidelined pending the final determination of the matter.

This comes after a staggering disciplinary action taken against AshantiGold SC as they have been demoted to the third tier of Ghana football with club officials and players sustaining lengthy bans.

A ruling cited by the GNA Sports and signed by Mr. Osei Kwadwo Adow the Chairman of the GFA Disciplinary Committee indicated that these recommendations were aimed at fighting football corruption to protect the integrity of the game.

“Since match-fixing is complicated and may involve many people, particularly in this instant case and where the combination of investigations and adjudication may take some time and the league cannot be stayed and or put it on hold, the Committee recommends that under such circumstances all the teams involved and all players and persons involved or named in the investigation MUST be injuncted from participating in any football-related activities pending the final determination of the matter.

“This is a method that can ensure the promotion of integrity and equal opportunity for all competitors and also constitute the fight against corruption in football in Ghana.

“In addition, International Transfer Certificates (ITC) must not be issued to players and or officials cited in ongoing cases of match-fixing or match manipulation,” eexcerpts of the ruling said.

It also encouraged Referees and Match Commissioners to give a true reflection of what transpired during matches in their report or they would be included as corroborators if they reported the contrary.

The Disciplinary Committee further recommended that issues of match-fixing would be regarded as a criminal offence with perpetrators set to face imprisonment.

Source: GNA