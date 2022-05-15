Home / General News / Woman found dead in Cape Coast with body parts missing

Woman found dead in Cape Coast with body parts missing

5 mins ago General News Leave a comment

A young woman, identified as Nana Mark Clark, a Level 300 Marketing student of Cape Coast Technical University was on Friday, May 13, 2022, found dead in the night without her private part at OLA in Cape Coast.

The deceased, believed to be in her early twenties, was found lying supine around 2100 hours along the road near the OLA Catholic Church by some residents.

According to an eyewitness who pleaded anonymity, they initially suspected a case of hit-and-run motor accident, but were later convinced it was a case of ritual murder, when they found out that her vagina had been removed.

“When I was told somebody had been knocked down and was lying by the roadside, I suggested we trace the blood drops to determine the distance of the accident, but when we got there, I could tell, as a professional driver, that it was not an accident.

“It was so obvious she was killed on purpose by her assailants,” the eyewitness said.

The body of the deceased has been conveyed to the Cape Coast Hospital mortuary for autopsy and preservation.

When contacted, the Central Regional Police Command said it was to make any arrest, but however promised to release an official statement on the incident soon.

Source: GNA

