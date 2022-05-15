National Security personnel pull out from Tema Port

Share this with more people!

The Ministry of National Security has from May 03, 202,2 pulled out its personnel from operating in the Tema Port as part of measures to reduce the number of agencies involved in inspection of goods at the harbour.

This was contained in a letter dated April 27, 2022, and signed by Mr Albert Kan-Dapaah Minister of National Security; and a copy is available at the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Tema.

The GNA Tema office investigation conducted at the Tema Port revealed that national security operatives have stopped operating at the port as directed by the sector minister.

The letter explained that the decision was in response to calls by the Economic Management Team for a rationalisation of the number of security agencies involved in physical inspection at the port given ongoing operations by the Joint Port Control Unit (JPCU) and the Revenue Assurance Compliance and Enforcement (RACE) team.

The withdrawal, the Minister noted, also formed part of efforts by the Ministry of National Security to enhance ongoing operations towards addressing the threat of terrorism and violent extremism.

Thea action was also taken in view of the surge in activities of terrorist and extremist groups in neighbouring countries, and the ongoing expansionist activities of same to the littoral West African States.

It however gave the assurance that “notwithstanding the withdrawal of personnel of this Ministry from the Tema Harbour, the Ministry of National Security shall provide the needed assistance to the relevant agencies in the conduct of surgical operations at the Tema Habour when required.”

Source: GNA