Suspected chemical substance air pollution in Tema Newtown under investigation – MCE

Mr. Yohane Armah Ashitey, the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, has instituted an investigation into suspected chemical substance air pollution at Tema Newtown which occurred on Tuesday, May 10th.

“Investigation is underway to detect the cause of the unpleasant odour in Tema Newtown and possibly deal with any person or institution who might have caused the problem,” Mr. Ashitey told the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Tema during a visit to the community.

Residents of Tema Newtown on Tuesday afternoon experienced an unpleasant incident of possible chemical substance air pollution which caused many of them to cough, while others complain of burning sensations on their faces.

Mr. Ashitey confirmed the incident to the GNA during a visit to the community saying the incident happened to people living close to the Naval Base and those close to the sea.

In a related development, residents have to resort to the use of facemasks to reduce the effect of the burning sensation and inhaling the bad odour.

In view of the sudden demand for facemasks, the price quickly jumped by a hundred percent from GH¢0.50 to GH¢1.00 each.

Some of the residents told the GNA that there was the sudden transmission of some chemicals in the air that made it difficult for breathing hence the needed for facemask.

Naa Asheley Armah a resident said, “I have been coughing for some time now as a result of inhaling the substance we do not know what caused it but my face is burning as if pepper has been splashed into my face”.

Source: GNA