Reject advocates of Constitution overthrow – NCCE

Madam Kathleen Addy, the Acting Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has entreated Ghanaians to “reject those who advocate for the overthrow of the constitution.”

She said it was important for Ghanaians to take great pride in the three decades of uninterrupted constitutional rule under the Fourth Republican Constitution, which was adopted in 1992 and shun “purveyors of chaos.”

Madam Addy was speaking at a public lecture to kickstart the commemoration of Constitution Week across the country.

“The NCCE holds the view that having continuous constitutional rule for 30 years is a milestone that must be celebrated recalling the chequered political history and the overthrow of three previous Republican Constitutions,” she said.

Acknowledging demands from various sections of the public for constitutional reform, Madam Addy appealed for “a comprehensive national debate” on the matter, stressing, it was the responsibility of every Ghanaian to defend and uphold the constitution.

“As citizens, we are all enjoined to uphold and defend the constitution and resist any person or group of persons who seek to overturn or suspend it.”

Madam Addy said: “At the same time the Constitution must evolve in order to remain relevant and continue to meet the aspirations of the people.”

She said the framers of the constitution anticipated a time like that hence outlined clear procedures for amendments.

The NCCE has rolled out series of programmes across the country to mark the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the 1992 constitution with a public lecture in Accra delivered by a Supreme Court Judge, Justice Gabriel Pwamang.

Justice Pwamang called on Ghanaians to build on the positive aspects of the Constitution while taking steps to bring in the necessary amendments.

The Supreme Court Judge, who served on the Constitution Review Commission about ten years ago, also called for a redoubling of efforts to introduce the amendments such as the election of district chief executives.

Other activities to mark the celebration include public engagements in all regional capitals under the theme: “After Three Decades of Democratic Rule under the 1992 Constitution: Revisiting the Agenda for Constitutional Reforms.”

Events are also scheduled for basic school pupils to ignite the spirit of patriotism and respect for core national values such as discipline, trustworthiness, integrity, and loyalty.

Source: GNA