Ghanaian vessel drowns:  Captain reported dead, 11 others missing

The Ghana Industrial Trawlers Association (GITA) Monday announced that one of its member fishing vessels; MV Comforter 2, sunk at sea between the Elmina and Saltpond waters whiles fishing on Friday, May 6.

The MV Comforter 2, a Ghanaian Registered vessel, owned by Boatacom Enterprise Limited, sailed on May 4, from the Tema Fishing Harbour with 26 seafarers on board, comprising 20 Ghanaian and six Chinese nationals.

A statement signed by Mr Jerome Deamesi, the GITA Financial Secretary, on behalf of Mr Stephen Adjokatcher, Acting President of the Association, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the sad event occurred during a downpour at sea.

Some trawler vessels also fishing close by, at the time of the accident, went to the aid of the vessel to rescue the seafarers.

“So far out of the 26 seafarers onboard the MV Comforter, 14 have been rescued and are alive. However, the captain of the said vessel is reported dead, with the remaining eleven reported missing.”

“We wish to assure the public that a rescue team made up of the Ghana Navy, Marine Police, Ghana Maritime Authority, sister trawl fishing vessels, artisanal fishers, and other stakeholders are all at sea on a rescue mission searching for the remaining eleven seafarers,” the statement said.

“We wish to appeal to the public, especially people in the coastal communities, to help with information, if any, by reporting to the nearest police station”.

Source: GNA