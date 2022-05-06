Abidjan to host 2022 Africa CEO Forum

Share this with more people!

The 2022 edition of the Africa CEO Forum would be held in the Ivorian capital, Abidjan. According to the organisers, the annual event dedicated to private sector development in Africa, will be held on June 13-14, 2022, at a time when the world is recovering and rebuilding from COVID-19, and 10 years after its first edition.

“The event will focus on proposing new routes for African growth,” the organisers said a press release copied to Ghana Business News.

Co-hosted by the Jeune Afrique Media Group and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the organisers say, the first in-person event since 2019 would be attended by more than 1,000 business and government leaders, including Heads of State and business executives including Alassane Ouattara of Côte d’Ivoire; Macky Sall of Senegal; Mohamed Cheikh El Ghazouani, of Mauritania; Mohamed Bazoum, of Niger; Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of Nigeria; Ralph Mupita, CEO of MTN; Abdul Samad Rabiu, Executive Chairman of BUA Group; Soren Toft, CEO of MSC, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Executive Chairman, CEO of BUA Group; Delphine Traore, CEO of Allianz Africa; Rita Zniber, CEO, Diana Holding; Ade Ayeyemi, CEO of Ecobank; Alioune Ndiaye, CEO Orange Middle East & Africa; and Anne Rigail, CEO of Air France.

Commenting, Amir Ben Yahmed, President and Founder of the Forum said: “The world has entered a complex and probably long-lasting period of economic and political tensions that require our continent to question its growth model. In such a context, we must imperatively place sovereignty at the heart of our projects and propose new paths for African prosperity: green growth, industrial transformation, the digital economy, and the public-private dialogue.”

“COVID-19 has presented a formidable challenge to Africa’s economies and its people, but both have proved resilient, and the focus now is shifting towards recovery. Although much turbulence still lies ahead, the time is now for Africa to tap into its strengths and fully mobilize new and emerging drivers of growth in order to emerge stronger from the pandemic. IFC’s support for the Africa CEO Forum underscores our commitment to mobilize private sector partners around a common goal: building a better, greener and more inclusive future for Africa,” said Makhtar Diop, IFC’s Managing Director.