Organisations urged to prioritise emergency preparedness and business continuity

The International Facility Management Association-Ghana (IFMA GH) has asked organisations and institutions to prioritise emergency preparedness and business continuity to safeguard the job security of workers.

The call has been necessitated by the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic at work places, which led to some people losing their jobs.

Mr Sampson Opare-Agyemang, the President, IFMA-GH, explained that the pandemic had unearthed the essence of establishing functional emergency preparedness and business continuity unit in both public and private organisations.

“We’re are not out of the woods yet. COVID-19 has taught us a lot of things that we must implement at the workplace so that when such emergencies occur, they’ll not strike us so hard to the extent of some institutions folding up,” he said.

He noted that though predicting a crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic would be a difficult task, putting in place strategies would help reduce the impact on the working environment and workers.

Mr Opare-Agyemang said: “If you put strategies in place and they strike, you’re able to minimise it or even resist it for you to be able to continue your business as in a normal environment.”

He, therefore, encouraged both public and private institutions to create an emergency preparedness and business continuity unit so that in the occurrence of any pandemic or business crisis, they would not be overwhelmed.

The call comes as Ghana joins the world to mark the 2022 Global Facility Management (FM) Day on the theme: “Leading a Sustainable Future,” with the Ghana Chapter focusing on: “The Health and Wellbeing in a post-COVID hybrid working environment in Ghana.”

Mr Opare-Agyemang said facilities management influenced the health, safety, productivity, and wellbeing of people who utilised the built environment, as such, putting in place mechanisms to safeguard their employment and welfare was critical.

He urged the Government to adopt a Public Private Partnership model that guaranteed long term maintenance and sustainability of the built environment.

The Government must also to ensure that the design of public buildings met environmentally compliant and international standards.

In addition to education on maintenance culture, Opare-Agyemang urged the Government, business owners and financial institutions to strengthen their workers with adequate skills in understanding the value of facilities management.

IFMA Ghana launched this year’s celebration of the World FM Day, which will be marked on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Accra.

The Association would have a forum to discuss the strategic role of facility management in sustaining the built environment to mark the day, and address issues on workers health and wellbeing in a post-COVID hybrid working environment.

Source: GNA