Ghana to host Madagascar at Cape Coast Stadium after CAF approval 

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has given Ghana the nod to host Madagascar at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium in the upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The acceptance inspection and assessment of the pitch by officials to ensure that it meets the standard of the Federation of International Football Federation (FIFA).

A statement signed by the Development Officer at CAF, Raul Chipenda said, CAF would continue to select its officials to inspect the stadium ahead of the rest of the qualifiers.

According to CAF, financial sanctions may be imposed on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) if the organizational and technical infractions are noted during matches.

“In the event that organizational and technical infractions are noted by the designated CAF officials during matches, financial sanctions may be imposed on the GFA as per the established CAF grid for lack of technical facilities in the stadium”

The Black Stars of Ghana would begin their AFCON qualifiers campaign against Madagascar before taking on Central African Republic in their second encounter.

The side would hope to qualify out of Group E to the 2023 African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Source: GNA