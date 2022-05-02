President launches Asamoah Gyan’s autobiography

Share this with more people!

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Saturday officially launched Asamoah Gyan’s autobiography, titled “Legyandary.”

The memoir of the Ghanaian football legend, who is the Black Stars’ all-time top goal scorer, captures some untold stories of Gyan’s illustrious career, which spans over two decades.

It also unravels Asamoah Gyan’s life off the field of play, considering his contribution to the development of boxing and tennis as well as his philanthropic works.

President Akufo-Addo, speaking at the glamorous ceremony held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra, deemed it a great honour and pleasure to officially launch Asamoah Gyan’s autobiography.

In a speech read on his behalf, President Akufo-Addo said it was imperative to celebrate individuals who had contributed to the development of sports in the country

He said that Gyan had left an indelible mark in the history of Ghana’s football and would forever be adored.

The President also announced Asamoah Gyan as Ghana’s ambassador for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

President Akufo-Addo urged Gyan to use his well-known stature in football to promote the country.

In his address at the launch, Gyan said he was overwhelmed with the love and support he had received with the launch of the book.

The former Sunderland striker was hopeful that the book, which details the intricate parts of his career, would inspire generations both alive and unborn.

“What I see here today is an epitome of how the country appreciates its men and women, and I am indeed proud of myself.

“The book talks about moments in the Black Stars’ team and the successes we have won together.

“The book is a clear recollection of every tournament I have been to, and it is my hope that the book would enlighten future generations,” he said.

The legendary Ghanaian footballer also revealed plans to launch the book in Ghana’s second largest city, Kumasi, and also in Dubai and the United Kingdom.

The first copy of the book was gifted to President Akufo-Addo while business moguls Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong and Kennedy Agyapong, who bought a copy for GH¢100,000

It was a star-studded line up of footballing greats who graced the occasion, including three-time African Footballer of the Year Abedi Pele, Senegalese legend Alhaji Diouf, Togolese football legend Emmanuel Adebayor.

Former Black Stars John Paintil, Laryer Kingston, Stephen Appiah, Tony Baffour, Sammy Kuffour, Godwin Attram, Fatawu Dauda, among others, graced the occasion.

Source: GNA